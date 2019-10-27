|
Mr. Robert Rusaw Gilmore, Sr., age 62 of McQueeney, Texas passed away October 18, 2019. Mr. Gilmore was born on September 22, 1957, in San Antonio, Texas to Philomena (Mutz) and James Rusaw Gilmore. He was a mechanic by trade and of the Baptist faith. Mr. Gilmore's favorite pastime was camping and fishing along the Texas coast. He is affectionately known as "Fishing Buddy" by his grandchildren and family.
Mr. Gilmore is survived by his two sons, Robert Rusaw Gilmore, II, and Joshua James Gilmore and wife Emily ; grandchildren, Patricia Lee Gilmore, Betty Gladys Gilmore and Robert Rusaw Gilmore, III; sister, Iris Ann (Gilmore) Beversdorf of McQueeney, Texas; and two brothers, Larry James Gilmore of San Antonio and Gerry David Gilmore of McQueeney. GOETZ FUNERAL HOME Funeral & Cremations (830) 379-2313
He was preceded in death by his parents, Philomena and James Gilmore.
Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin, Texas. Please visit the online registry at www.goetzfuneral.com.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019