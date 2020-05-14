Robert Sawyer, 80, of Karnes City passed away on Monday, May, 11, 2020. He was born on August 14, 1939 to Lee Sawyer and Celesta Mae Sawyer in Maddison, IL. Robert grew up in Illinois and graduated from Granite City High School in 1957. He then went on to join the United States Air Force, where he proudly served our country. Robert received a bachelor of science in history education from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1972. Robert then went on to teach for the United States Air Force and then eventually for Karnes City ISD. Robert was a member of the St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, where he served previously as the Grand Knight, as well as a Faithful Navigator. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, and sister; Donna Sturidvant. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Sawyer; sons, Philip Alan Sawyer, and Michael Jay Sawyer; sister Ramona Lee Oldenettel; grandchildren, Megan Sawyer, Katelynn Sawyer and Kinley Sawyer. Visitation will be held 12:00 p.m. till 1:00 p.m. on May 13, 2020 at St. Cornelius Catholic Church in Karnes City, Tx.Due to the concerns of the COVID-19 Virus, Private Family Services will be held at the Church.A Private Family Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Tx.



