June 7, 1929 - April 9, 2019
Was born in Austin, Texas on June 7, 1929.
He passed away in Austin, TX on April 9, 2019. Wake will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Mercer Memorial Chapel of Fuller Sheffield Funeral Home Service.
Graveside service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11am at Evergreen Cemetery, 3304 East 12th Street Austin, Texas 78721.
Services under the direction of Fuller Sheffield Funeral Services, Inc. 2808 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Austin, Texas 78702, 512-476-9164
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019