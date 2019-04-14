Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fuller-Sheffield Funeral
2808 E Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
512-476-9164
For more information about
Robert Sidle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Wake
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fuller-Sheffield Funeral
2808 E Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
Austin, TX 78702
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
3304 East 12th Street
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sidle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Sidle


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Sidle Obituary
June 7, 1929 - April 9, 2019
Was born in Austin, Texas on June 7, 1929.

He passed away in Austin, TX on April 9, 2019. Wake will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Mercer Memorial Chapel of Fuller Sheffield Funeral Home Service.

Graveside service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11am at Evergreen Cemetery, 3304 East 12th Street Austin, Texas 78721.

Services under the direction of Fuller Sheffield Funeral Services, Inc. 2808 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Austin, Texas 78702, 512-476-9164
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now