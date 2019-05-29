|
|
May 27, 1958 - May 26, 2019
Robert Timothy Peters (Tim) died in his home on May 26, 2019 in Port Lavaca, TX while sleeping. He was 60.
Tim was born on May 27, 1958 in Bryan, TX to his parents, Robert and Dolores Peters. He married Roxanne Sikes on August 13, 1983. The Peters' family resided in Pleasanton, TX where Roxanne raised three children and Tim worked in the concrete & asphalt business in the San Antonio area. In 2015, Roxanne was killed in a car accident and Tim moved to Port Lavaca to be surrounded by family and friends.
Tim was a great man and loved his family more than anything. He always seemed to be in a good mood and never met a stranger no matter where he went. He was a hard working husband and father who loved the outdoors. Hunting and fishing with his family were some of his favorite hobbies
Tim is survived by son and daughter-in-law, August and Michelle Peters; his son and daughter-in-law, Lucas and Lisa Peters; his daughter Alýce Peters; his mother Dolores Peters; his two brothers, Jon and David Peters; his four sisters, Michelle, Melissa, Kimberly & Jocelyn; and his 2 grand children, Wade & Nash Peters. He is preceded in death by his wife Roxanne Peters and his father Robert Peters.
A memorial will take place at The First United Methodist Church in Port Lavaca, TX at 2 p.m. on Sunday June 2nd. A reception will follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate his life. I lieu of flowers, please donate to Ducks Unlimited to benefit waterfowl in the state of Texas. www.ducks.org
Published in Express-News on May 29, 2019