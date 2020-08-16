1/1
ROBERT VERNON "BOB" KLINKSIEK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert was born to Richard A. and Lucille F. Klinksiek in San Antonio, Texas, and passed away at the age of 89 surrounded by family.

He graduated Fox Tech High School, subsequently joining the U.S. Navy as a Seabee. He married the love of his life, Mary Maxine Haby, in 1951 raising six children in a marriage lasting until her death in 2016. In addition to Maxine, Robert was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Frances Henderson and Ruth Kelly, and son-in-law Patrick Cartwright. He is survived by his children Marjorie Cartwright, Susan Hays, Sharon Miles, Karen Miranda (Leandro), Robin Jones (Dale) and Robert Klinksiek (Laura). Additionally, he leaves behind nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Robert was a craftsman at heart and enjoyed hunting, fishing and time with family.

He was a lifelong Catholic and 58-year member of St. Gregory the Great.

Visitation and rosary will be held on August 19, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North.

A funeral mass and interment will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
I would like to give my sincerest condolences to the family. As time goes and sorrow turns to celebration of his life, always be comforted knowing that he is up there watching down over all of us and waiting for the time when we all come home to join him and the Lord in eternal life and happiness. God Bless you.
Jaime Scott Katz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved