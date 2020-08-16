Robert was born to Richard A. and Lucille F. Klinksiek in San Antonio, Texas, and passed away at the age of 89 surrounded by family.

He graduated Fox Tech High School, subsequently joining the U.S. Navy as a Seabee. He married the love of his life, Mary Maxine Haby, in 1951 raising six children in a marriage lasting until her death in 2016. In addition to Maxine, Robert was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Frances Henderson and Ruth Kelly, and son-in-law Patrick Cartwright. He is survived by his children Marjorie Cartwright, Susan Hays, Sharon Miles, Karen Miranda (Leandro), Robin Jones (Dale) and Robert Klinksiek (Laura). Additionally, he leaves behind nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Robert was a craftsman at heart and enjoyed hunting, fishing and time with family.

He was a lifelong Catholic and 58-year member of St. Gregory the Great.

Visitation and rosary will be held on August 19, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North.

A funeral mass and interment will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.