ROBERT VIDAL GONZALES
Robert was born in San Antonio on, the youngest of seven children born to Lucio and Irene Gonzales. He grew up around St. Mary's Street, where he was known as "Magoo." He served for three years in the Army. Upon his return he married childhood friend Dolores Herrera, raising three children. He supported his family servicing vending machines and making shutters with his brother. He reconnected with neighborhood acquaintance Blanca Morales and spent his last years with her volunteering at VFW Post 76 and traveling.

Robert's passion was golf, which began growing up near Brackenridge Golf Course. He cherished every moment with his grandchildren Irene, Rylan and Reddick.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Henry and Richard, and is survived by his wife Blanca, sister Doris and brother-in-law Gilbert, brothers Lucio, Raymond, Roy and sister-in-law Candy, first wife Dolores and their children Robert Jr., Rebecca and Ryan, his grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5-8, Sunday October 25 at Sunset Funeral Home, with the Service scheduled at Monday 9am. Interment will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 10:15 with Military Honors.




Published in Express-News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
OCT
26
Service
09:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
OCT
26
Interment
10:15 AM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
