Robert Villarreal passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020.

Robert's life was shaped by his warmth and love of family and was devoted to his wife, Joann; daughter, Jennifer; and son, Bob.

He was born on February 13, 1947 in Monterrey, Mexico. He attended Jefferson High School and graduated in 1966. He also earned an Associate of Arts degree at St. Phillip's College.

He was tall but it was his quiet demeanor and sense of gentleness that made him stand out. He loved talking to people and quickly made friends. He worked in civil service at Fort Sam and was a retiree from AT&T where he was called Bobby V. He also worked at Roy Akers.

He had a great sense of service to country and God. He enlisted in the Army and was a Viet Nam veteran.

He was a devout Catholic and a dedicated volunteer at the Immaculate Heart of Mary church where he served as a lector, taught catechism and led rosary services for funerals.

He lived a good life and so God called, "Well done, good and faithful servant."