1/1
ROBERT VILLARREAL
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Villarreal passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020.

Robert's life was shaped by his warmth and love of family and was devoted to his wife, Joann; daughter, Jennifer; and son, Bob.

He was born on February 13, 1947 in Monterrey, Mexico. He attended Jefferson High School and graduated in 1966. He also earned an Associate of Arts degree at St. Phillip's College.

He was tall but it was his quiet demeanor and sense of gentleness that made him stand out. He loved talking to people and quickly made friends. He worked in civil service at Fort Sam and was a retiree from AT&T where he was called Bobby V. He also worked at Roy Akers.

He had a great sense of service to country and God. He enlisted in the Army and was a Viet Nam veteran.

He was a devout Catholic and a dedicated volunteer at the Immaculate Heart of Mary church where he served as a lector, taught catechism and led rosary services for funerals.

He lived a good life and so God called, "Well done, good and faithful servant."




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
2102267201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved