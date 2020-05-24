Robert W. "Bob" Arburn
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" W. Arburn, age 86, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born June 10, 1933 in Pueblo, CO to Darwin William Arburn and Ethel Marie Rodgers Arburn. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Joseph Arburn; wife, Theresa "Tess" Morkovsky Arburn; grandson, Nicolas Arburn; daughter-in-law, Jenni Arburn. Bob is survived by his sister, Margie Mastrini; son, Donald Joseph Arburn; daughter, Ginger Arburn Rogers and her husband, Bill; grandchildren, Abel Garcia Rogers and Rhiannon Rogers; and his companion, Patricia Mitlyng. Services are pending with Porter Loring Mortuary.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 22, 2020
RIP Mr. Arburn, you will be missed, condolences to you family and friends. One of your caregivers, thank you to your family for letting us be with you and get the know you.
Donah Jackson
Friend
May 20, 2020
We loved Boband will miss him.
Jimmie Kay and Arturo Suarez
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved