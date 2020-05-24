Robert "Bob" W. Arburn, age 86, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born June 10, 1933 in Pueblo, CO to Darwin William Arburn and Ethel Marie Rodgers Arburn. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Joseph Arburn; wife, Theresa "Tess" Morkovsky Arburn; grandson, Nicolas Arburn; daughter-in-law, Jenni Arburn. Bob is survived by his sister, Margie Mastrini; son, Donald Joseph Arburn; daughter, Ginger Arburn Rogers and her husband, Bill; grandchildren, Abel Garcia Rogers and Rhiannon Rogers; and his companion, Patricia Mitlyng. Services are pending with Porter Loring Mortuary.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.