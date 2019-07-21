San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church
700 Dewhurst
San Antonio, TX
Robert W. Gillenwater


1947 - 2019
Robert W. Gillenwater Obituary
April 21, 1947 - July 13, 2019
Robert William Gillenwater, passed away on July 13, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan on April 21, 1947. Robert was a devoted, loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He proudly served in the US Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Elsie Gillenwater, and foster parents, Frank and Lorene Craig. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 38 years, Rose Marie; five children, Bryan Gillenwater, Michael Gillenwater, Shawn (Jessica) Gillenwater, Staci (Carl) Tennyson, Scott (Janette) Gillenwater. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Michael, Ariana, Isabel, Tyler, Kyleigh, Matthew, Avery, Luke, Brody, Presley, Ashlynne; and one great- grandchild; as well as extended family members and many friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, July 25 with a Rosary to follow at 7 pm at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
MASS
FRIDAY, JULY 26, 2019
11:30 AM
ST. GREGORY THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH
700 DEWHURST
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS
Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019
