April 21, 1947 - July 13, 2019

Robert William Gillenwater, passed away on July 13, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan on April 21, 1947. Robert was a devoted, loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He proudly served in the US Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Elsie Gillenwater, and foster parents, Frank and Lorene Craig. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 38 years, Rose Marie; five children, Bryan Gillenwater, Michael Gillenwater, Shawn (Jessica) Gillenwater, Staci (Carl) Tennyson, Scott (Janette) Gillenwater. He also leaves behind grandchildren, Michael, Ariana, Isabel, Tyler, Kyleigh, Matthew, Avery, Luke, Brody, Presley, Ashlynne; and one great- grandchild; as well as extended family members and many friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, July 25 with a Rosary to follow at 7 pm at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

MASS

FRIDAY, JULY 26, 2019

11:30 AM

ST. GREGORY THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH

700 DEWHURST

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS

Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019