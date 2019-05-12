|
|
Robert Walter Hintermaier was born in Passaic, New Jersey in 1944. Survived by his beloved wife, Mary McGrath Hintermaier, and his three children; Robert Hintermaier Jr. (wife Anita), Mary Virginia Calogero, Timothy Hintermaier (wife Victoria); grandchildren Joshua and Megan Hisey and Sarah Calogero; Zackariah and Rebeckah Hintermaier; and great grandchildren Rylie, Alexandria, and Ryatt. Robert claimed three brothers through marriage, their wives and children. He is also survived by his brother John B. Hintermaier (wife Jane).
Raised by a musician and chemist on the East coast, Bob's curiosity called him to travel. He served his country in the USA, Germany, Vietnam, and Thailand, exiting the Army as a Captain. He met Mary at the Santa Fe Fiesta. He won her heart with weekly letters, and they went on to 51 years of marriage. After a long career in Petroleum engineering, he retired to San Antonio in 2002.
Bob enjoyed Barbershop singing, vintage cars, volunteer teaching of refugee children, and reading a wide variety of subjects.
As Bob succumbed to brain cancer, many have shared in our struggles and their words have illuminated dark days. Glioblastoma Research for Charity. Funeral St. Luke's Catholic Church 5/14, 10a.m.
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019