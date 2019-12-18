|
|
Robert Wayne Barker, born in Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on December 15, 2019 at the age of 94. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Joyce Barker; parents, Felbert and Carrie Barker; brother, James Barker. Robert is survived by his daughter, Diana Bundrant (Mike); son, Scott Barker (Joanne); grandchildren, Adam Barker (Brenna), Jennifer Arnold (Steven); great grandchildren, Heather and Haley Arnold. Visitation will be at Sunset Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 8:00 am, with a funeral services to follow at 9:00 am. Interment with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Robert Barker to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, https://www.calfarley.org/.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 18, 2019