Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Barker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Wayne Barker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Wayne Barker Obituary

Robert Wayne Barker, born in Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on December 15, 2019 at the age of 94. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Joyce Barker; parents, Felbert and Carrie Barker; brother, James Barker. Robert is survived by his daughter, Diana Bundrant (Mike); son, Scott Barker (Joanne); grandchildren, Adam Barker (Brenna), Jennifer Arnold (Steven); great grandchildren, Heather and Haley Arnold. Visitation will be at Sunset Funeral Home on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 8:00 am, with a funeral services to follow at 9:00 am. Interment with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Robert Barker to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, https://www.calfarley.org/.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -