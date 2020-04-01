|
Colonel (Retired) Robert Wayne Hilliard, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and mentor to many, passed away peacefully in his home on March 27, 2020. Wayne was born to Wiley Blunt and Ruth Aldridge Hilliard, the eleventh of twelve children. After graduating from high school in a small town in Alabama, Wayne went on to become the first in his family to earn a college degree. His love for education drove Wayne to pursue, and earn, three advanced degrees including a doctorate in hospital administration as well as specialized training within the U.S. Army, which he entered in 1964, attending Officer Basic Course at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas. A member of the U.S. Army Medical Services Corps, Wayne's military career lasted 26 years. His duty assignments included, among others, Walter Reed Army Medical Center and the Office of the Army Surgeon General, and culminated with him serving as Deputy Commander, Administration of the Evans Army Hospital, Fort Carson, Colorado. Wayne was awarded the Legion of Merit upon retirement. In 1990, Wayne began work for the Baptist Health Systems in San Antonio to establish its AirLIFE Flight Program. When this program partnered with University Health Systems, its name changed to San Antonio AirLIFE. For twenty years, Wayne worked as the President and CEO of AirLIFE. During that time, AirLIFE received several state and national awards and recognitions, and had a safety record that included the flying of at least 42,000 patients with no air fatalities. Wayne taught courses for Webster University for almost four decades and received its "William T. Kemper Excellence in Teaching" award as Webster's Adjunct Professor of the Year in 1998. For years, Wayne was a member of Trinity Baptist Church where he served as an ordained deacon and taught junior high Sunday School classes. In recent years, he was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church San Antonio and the Freedom Sunday School class, which was important to him. He was also an avid golfer, fisherman and rabid Alabama Crimson Tide football fan. Roll Tide, Roll! Wayne was also involved with his sons' childhood sports through their high school booster club, and coaching little league in Windcrest. He was involved in the community in other ways, including serving on the board of the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center for nearly a decade. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Wiley and Ruth Hilliard, sisters Frances, Ruby, and Mary; brothers Jack, George, Billy, Marion and Emmett. He is survived by his sister Margaret and brother Don, as well as his four children Kelly, Michael, David and Steven, their spouses, and eight grandchildren. Due to the declaration made March 19, 2020 barring gatherings larger than 10 people, all funeral services will remain private. Wayne will be laid to rest at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Wayne had requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to the Lottie Moon Offering for International Missions through the following link. https://www.imb.org/lottie-moon-christmas-offering/ Arrangements with