March 17, 2019
Robert Weeks died March 17, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
With a lion's heart, he fought long and hard through various illnesses with such fortitude that he made doctors and nurses shake their heads at all that he was able to overcome.
He loved his family first, and in no special order, traveling, gardening, carpentry, the Patriots and the Red Sox.
He captained the University of New Hampshire's football to a Yankee Conference title and its last undefeated season in 1962 and was elected to its Hall of Fame in 1996. He taught high school math for 43 years, coached football for 41 years and started lacrosse programs at Dover High School, Marshwood High School, and St. Thomas Aquinas.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara of 56 years, daughter Robyn Frank, son Robert M. Weeks and wife Tina, grandchildren Olivia, Joshua and wife Sierra Frank, McKenzie, Bryce, Sydney and Donovan, 2 great grand- daughters Delilah, and Finley, 2 sisters, several nieces and nephews as well as an aunt.
Services are private, and in lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be sent to University of New Hampshire football in his name.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2019