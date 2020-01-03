|
Roberta Jane Bickham Benesch went to be with The Lord December 12, 2019. Jane was born November 8, 1934 in Dallas, Texas to Roberta Carver Bickham and George Walker Bickham. Jane attended Alamo Heights High School where she was a twirler for the Mules football team. After graduating in 1953, she attended The University of Texas at Austin where she was a member of the Tri Delta sorority. She graduated from The University of Texas in 1957 with an education degree. Jane met her first husband John Edmund Ashby, Jr. at The University of Texas. Jane and John had 3 daughters: Suzanne Ashby Robertson, Shelley Ashby Reinhardt, and Elizabeth Ashby Crites. The Ashby family traveled to many states with IBM but later settled in Dallas, Texas where Jane pursued a career in interior decorating. Jane later married Thomas Richard Benesch and moved to San Antonio Texas where she lived until her death. She and Tom were married 44 years. She was a strong support to his business and its employees, and a loving and dedicated wife to Tom. During her years in San Antonio, Jane actively served in her community and held multiple leadership positions. She was president of the San Antonio Alumnae Chapter of Tri Delta sorority, president of the women of First Presbyterian Church, and a bible study moderator. She was a gala co- chair for the Southwest Foundation Forum, and she and Tom served as chairs for the Cattle Baron's Gala. Jane was a member of the Battle of Flowers Association, Junior League of San Antonio, Lantana Garden Club, and the Military-Civilian Club. Jane loved her three daughters as well as their husbands-John Malcolm Robertson, Jr, Steven Edward Reinhardt and Carter Raymond Crites. She adored her grandchildren -John Malcolm Robertson, III, and wife Olivia Flores Robertson, Jane Elizabeth Robertson, Nancy Naylor Reeves, and husband Patrick Todd Reeves, Katherine Mitchell Kerr, and husband Travis Steven Kerr, Suzanna Kathleen Reinhardt and Emily Rebecca Reinhardt. Jane also adored her precious great-grandchildren- Elda Elizabeth Robertson, Charlotte Jane Reeves and, David Thomas Reeves. Jane enjoyed time with her family and many wonderful summers with them at her home in Port Aransas. She loved her friends and was a lovely hostess to them. She enjoyed bridge with her 2 bridge clubs that she was in for many years. She loved to travel especially to New York City every November. Jane was truly a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. Jane is preceded in death by her parents Roberta and George Bickham, her sister Nancy Grieder, and husband Thomas Richard Benesch. Our family would like to thank the kind staff at the Forum at Lincoln Heights, and Heart to Heart Hospice who cared for her for almost seven years. Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 404 North Alamo, on Monday, January 6th, 2020 at 12:30 PM. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
