|
|
Roberta Pachecano Muñoz, known to friends as Bertha, passed away on March 19, 2020 at the age of 81 years. She was born on June 7, 1938 to Leonardo and Cruz Pachecano in Thorndale, TX. Her first job was working at the Manhattan in downtown San Antonio, eventually retiring from the Chubb Group in 1997. She spent 55 years married to the love of her life and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Philip; siblings, Antonia, Angelina (Guy), Rodolfo (Eva), and Raquel; daughter, Catherine; sons Philip (Rose) and Gerard (Cassandra); granddaughters Athena and Nadia, and grandson Philip Ignacio.
Bertha joyfully served her community at St. Paul Catholic Church as part of the Altar Society, Nocturnal Adoration Society, and the Monday morning Collection Counting Team. Another highlight in her Catholic life was being a Brigidine Associate. Bertha was loved and cherished by many and she will live on in our hearts.
Due to the current conditions and restrictions, we regret that the Rosary and Funeral Mass must be held in private.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Paul Catholic Church, 1201 Donaldson Ave., 78228.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2020