May 19, 2019
Roberta (Michalski) Petree, age 86 of String Prairie, San Antonio and Round Rock passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease on May 19, 2019. Roberta will be remembered as a loving wife, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
Roberta worked for Northeast ISD for 23 years and was President of Northeast Educational Support Personnel. She was a docent at the Institute of Texan Cultures for 10 years.
Roberta had a passion for cooking which she lovingly shared with her family and friends. She was an avid traveler and later in life took up bird watching. She loved gardening and hosting her family on Christmas Eve.
Preceded in death by husband of 49 years, Roy Petree, Sr., brother Melvin Michalski, son Alan Petree, grandson Jason Petree, and great-grandson Axel Sutton.
Survived by daughter, Susan Cantu and husband Martin, sons Roy Jr. and wife Roxanne, Brian and wife Debbie. 10 grandchildren, Chris Cantu and Ally Fiebig, Wendi Hightower, Michael, Adam, Matt, and Jake Petree, Jackie Sutton and Cody Petree, and Tawny Petree. Also survived by, 20 great- grandchildren, two sisters, sister-in laws, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Roberta's life will be held in her honor this summer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the America Parkinson's Disease Association.
Published in Express-News on May 24, 2019