Roberto Aguirre was born October 6, 1950 and passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 in San Antonio, TX.

Roberto was a proud worker at the Marriott for 20 plus years. He leaves behind sister, Josefina Barragan and four daughters. Roberto was a loving hardworking man who will be truly missed by family and friends.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 13th from 5:00-9:00 p.m.

Rosary will be held on Tuesday, July 14th at 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service all at Mission Park South 1700 S.E. Military Dr. San Antonio, Texas 78214.

Interment at Mission Burial Park South.