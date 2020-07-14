1/1
ROBERTO AGUIRRE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERTO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Roberto Aguirre was born October 6, 1950 and passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 in San Antonio, TX.

Roberto was a proud worker at the Marriott for 20 plus years. He leaves behind sister, Josefina Barragan and four daughters. Roberto was a loving hardworking man who will be truly missed by family and friends.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 13th from 5:00-9:00 p.m.

Rosary will be held on Tuesday, July 14th at 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service all at Mission Park South 1700 S.E. Military Dr. San Antonio, Texas 78214.

Interment at Mission Burial Park South.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved