Roberto C. Guerrero Jr. was called home by the Lord on October 21, 2019.
He was 51. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, on March 26, 1968. He loved helping and serving others. He was an electrician by trade. He was a fun guy who enjoyed BBQing and spending times with family and friends. He loved music, playing with and loving his dogs, and working on his car. He is preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Ann Guerrero; maternal grandparents, Canuto & Josefa Carrillo; and paternal grandparents, Eliseo & Petra Guerrero. He is loved and will be missed by his parents, Roberto Guerrero Sr. and Jovita Carrillo Guerrero; son, Isaiah Gordon; brother, Daniel Guerrero; sister, Monica Carmona; nieces, nephews, Justin Ray, Skylar & Daniel Guerrero, Gavin, Levi & Chanel Carmona and Alyssa Ovalle; great-niece and nephew, Aniya & Jaxton Guerrero; aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family & friends.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.
A Procession departs the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Ann Catholic Church.
Interment will follow at Lytle Community Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 24, 2019