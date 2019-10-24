Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberto Guerrero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberto C. Maverick Guerrero Jr.


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberto C. Maverick Guerrero Jr. Obituary

Roberto C. Guerrero Jr. was called home by the Lord on October 21, 2019.

He was 51. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, on March 26, 1968. He loved helping and serving others. He was an electrician by trade. He was a fun guy who enjoyed BBQing and spending times with family and friends. He loved music, playing with and loving his dogs, and working on his car. He is preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Ann Guerrero; maternal grandparents, Canuto & Josefa Carrillo; and paternal grandparents, Eliseo & Petra Guerrero. He is loved and will be missed by his parents, Roberto Guerrero Sr. and Jovita Carrillo Guerrero; son, Isaiah Gordon; brother, Daniel Guerrero; sister, Monica Carmona; nieces, nephews, Justin Ray, Skylar & Daniel Guerrero, Gavin, Levi & Chanel Carmona and Alyssa Ovalle; great-niece and nephew, Aniya & Jaxton Guerrero; aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family & friends.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.

A Procession departs the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Ann Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at Lytle Community Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now