With great sadness, the family of Roberto Mario Garcia, adoring son, loving father, supportive brother, uncle, friend, and decorated Army veteran born on 7/17/64, announce his passing on 1/10/2020 in San Antonio. A jovial and passionate man, Robert's zest for life and his charismatic energy will be deeply missed and remembered fondly by his wife, Sylvia Garcia, sons Christopher Arenas, Nicholas Fowler, Robert Garcia Jr., grandchildren, Aria & Alexis, by his proud parents, Humberto & Virginia Garcia, loving mother, Rosario Gomez, siblings Lori Balcerak, Michelle Mendoza, John Garcia, Ricardo Gomez, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and their children. Memorial: Tue, 1/21/2020, 10am- 2pm, Schertz Funeral Home, 2217 FM 3009 Schertz, TX 78154 Funeral: 2pm, Fort Sam Houston Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78209
Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020