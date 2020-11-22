1/1
ROBERTO NORIEGA
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERTO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, Roberto Noriega was called home by Our Lord on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 78 years.

He was born on April 30, 1942 in San Juan De Los Lagos, Jalisco, Mexico.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years Joaquina Noriega, brothers, Ramiro and Elias Noriega and Sister Maria del Refugio Padilla.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law Maria Elena and Dennis Murphy, Sons and daughters-in-law Jose De Jesus and Olivia Noriega, Manuel and Joyce Noriega, Eddie and Sandra Noriega, Alfredo and Kristi Noriega , and daughter and partner Lorena Noriega and Liz Borrego. Sisters, Maria de Jesus Ramirez, Celia Gomez and Teresa Jimenez. He was also very proud of his 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Due to the Covid 19, the family has requested all services to be private.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral Home
211 Brooklyn Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 476-0115
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Simplicity Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved