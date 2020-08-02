Our beloved son, brother, husband, father and uncle Roberto "Bobby" Rodriguez Miera, Jr. went to be with the Lord on July 9. 2020 at the age of 40.

He is survived by his loving wife, Valerie; daughter, Skylar Joon; parents Stella and Robert; brother, Conrad; sisters, Anna and Danielle; his in-laws; and his nieces and nephews. Bob will be remembered for his passion of music, movies, mechanics and love for his family and friends. We love you 3000!

Visitation will begin 5:00 pm Sunday, August 2nd with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Trevino Funeral Home, 2525 Palo Alto Rd.

A 12:00 pm Mass at St. Leonard Church on Monday, August 3rd. Interment to follow in Mission South Burial Park.