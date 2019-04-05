|
MARCH 31, 2019
Dr. Roberto San Martin was called Home on March 31, 2019 at the age of 73. He was surrounded by his beloved family. He is survived by his spouse, Raquel San Martin; his children, Jenny Read (Doug), Bobby San Martin (Michele), Katie Weal (Brett), and Mandy San Martin; his grandchildren, Mackenzie Read, Garrett Read, and Cameron Read; his siblings, Dr. Jose San Martin, III, Dr. Antonio San Martin (Yolanda), Dr. Jorge San Martin (Yolanda), and Mary Nelda San Martin; his sister-in-law Minerva San Martin; his Uncle Vicente Marotta (Elsa); and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Jose San Martin, Jr. and Adelina Marotta San Martin, and brother, Dr. Arturo San Martin.
Roberto was born on September 20, 1945 in San Antonio, Texas. He attended St. Paul Catholic School for most of his elementary years. During his Catholic education, Sister Veronica Dobson and the Brigidine Sisters ignited a love and passion for the Catholic Mass. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1963 and received his bachelor's degree in 1967 from the University of Texas at Austin. He earned his master's degree from the University of Houston in 1969. In 1974, he graduated from the UCLA Medical School in Los Angeles, CA.
Roberto then served in the US Army as a Captain working in the Emergency Room at Fort Hood. After his service, he entered the Ophthalmology program at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Dr. San Martin began private practice in 1980 in the downtown area. His office was located across the street from his father's optometry clinic in the Alameda Theater building. Roberto was proud to continue the family tradition led by his dad and brothers to provide primary eyecare. Dr. Jose San Martin, Jr. and his five sons were well known and respected Optometrists and Ophthalmologists in San Antonio.
He began his involvement with the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Corporation which he nurtured until his retirement in 2018. Dr. San Martin served as Chief of Ophthalmology, Chief of Surgery, and Chief of Staff while at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital. His last tenure serving on the Board was from 2015 until 2018. He often described this experience as "the fun part of medicine" because he learned so much from his colleagues.
Dr. Roberto San Martin was a life member of the Bexar County Medical Society, where he served on multiple Boards. He was Board Secretary (2004-2005), International Community Chairman (2011-2018), Vice President (2007), and proudly served as President in 2009. He served in the Texas Medical Association House of Delegates and was with the Board of Trustees Medical Association Insurance Trust for 9 years. Throughout his years of service, he developed many friendships and gained the admiration of his colleagues.
When not seeing patients, Dr. Roberto San Martin loved to spend time with his family. He was a very proud and supportive father and grandfather. Whether cheering on his kids/grandkids, the Cowboys, or the Spurs, Roberto was an avid sports fan. He displayed his favorite sports memorabilia in his office and was always eager to share the details. A home theater was always a must for Roberto. He passionately planned movie nights to watch new releases and classics. Star Wars was a favorite, along with other Sci-Fi, Action, and Spy Thrillers.
He enjoyed serving the community that was often underprivileged. He was known to see patients without charge because they could not afford a doctor's visit. He would tell them to thank God, not to thank him. Dr. San Martin often prayed with his patients in their exam rooms and every patient left hearing him say, "God bless you!" In addition, his surgical patients received a special blessing on their foreheads.
Roberto's desire to serve others did not stop in San Antonio. In an effort to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, he joined the medical mission group, Quijotes of San Antonio; Ambassadors of Health. The group travels to Oaxaca, Mexico each September. Last year's group included 70 travel members who provided multidisciplinary health care to over 3,000 people in a 5-day period. His participation over the last 23 years brought foresight to the organization. The involvement and collaboration with The University of the Incarnate Word and CHRISTUS Health System ensures the survival of the mission. The friendships he developed with physicians and the dignitaries of Oaxaca were a result of his commitment to the mission. He loved sharing his talent and time with the people of Oaxaca. Dr. San Martin always tried to see the face of God in each and every patient.
He will be greatly missed.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will begin on Sunday, April 7, at 5:00 P.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel.
Visitation will resume on Monday, April 8, at 9:00 A.M. with the Funeral Mass to be offered at 10:00 A.M. at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 10703 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX 78230. Services will conclude at the church.
MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Roberto to his mission group: Quijotes of San Antonio
Attn: Dr. Leticia Vargas
PO Box 146
Von Ormy, TX, 78073
PayPal:
[email protected]
com
Condolences may be sent to the San Martin family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2019