|
|
Roberto Trevino went to be with the Lord on November 10, 2019 at the age of 76.
He is preceded in death by his parents Eulalio and Rosaura Trevino; brother Little Angel Bobby Trevino. Roberto is survived by his wife, MarieJoan A. Trevino; daughter Margaret Trevino and 3 daughters; sister and brother in law, Sylvia and Eduardo Alcantar; brothers and sisters-in-law Daniel and Bertha Trevino, Joel and Gloria Trevino, Anthony and Irina Trevino. Robert dedicated his life to serving his Country and his Community.
He first entered the US Air Force from high school. His service culminated with recognition as highly decorated American Hero, Non Commissioned officer who served his county for 20 years. During that time he served 3 tours of duty in Vietnam.
He often performed missions well within areas known to be enemy held in the furtherance of his country's objective.
After his Air Force retirement Robert went on to serve his community as a Bexar County Sherriff's Office (BCSO) Deputy. He was initially assigned to the jail but soon moved to patrol.
As a Patrolman, Robert received a Commendation for the successful resolution of a hostage situation in which he disarmed the perpetrator.
He was then assigned to the newly formed Crisis Intervention Unit where he again received a Commendation for his efforts in the furtherance of BCSO goals.
After 26 years he retired. His love of community never left him. Subsequent to Sheriff's Office retirement, he was known to personally purchase and donate equipment to needy elderly. He even bought and gave away accordions for aspiring young Tejano musicians.
Visitation will begin 5:00 pm Sunday, November 24, 219 with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm at Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Rd.
Mass will be Celebrated at 11:30 am Monday, November 25, 2019 at Santo Nino Catholic Church, 5655 Rigsby Ave. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery .
Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2019