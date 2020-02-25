|
Roberto Treviño Santos, or Beto, passed on to be with his other family members and the Lord on February 21, 2020. He was 95 years of age. He was born in Juarez, Coahuila on May 27, 1924. He is a Child of the Revolución. KLRN presented the series, Children of the Revolución, and Beto's family had an episode in this series. The series is about Mexicans who were involved in the Mexican Revolution and because of fate migrate to the U.S. It shows how their following generations, now Mexican Americans, become successful and contribute to U.S. society.
On November 20, 1910 a group of rebels from the state of Coahuila began the Mexican revolution to topple Porfirio Díaz, a ruthless dictator. Beto's grandfather, Pedro Treviño, role was to arm the rebels. His connection was Frank Rabb of Brownsville. Frank would send a train with firearms from Brownsville across the border to Matamoros where Pedro would take these to deliver to the rebels. Beto's parents were Antonio and Adelita. Antonio, Pedro's son, fought along with the rebels. During the revolution Adelita is presented an article written in a newspaper from Saltillo, Coahuila. The article read, "…in the battlefield the rebels left 22 dead who among them was the Colonel Antonio Treviño." Adelita was left a widow with 4 little boys, 1 girl, and one to come. The one to come was Beto. He never met his father, other than reading about him in wall awards and newspaper clippings. To help sustain the family, Beto migrated to the U.S.
In his early 20s he caught a train and rode all the way to Wyoming where he was hired as a ranch hand. In 1952 he married Elva Maria Peña, or Vita from Agujita, Coahuila. He and Vita moved to Evanston, WY. In Evanston, Beto worked hard, was promoted to supervisor, and many disliked it because he was an immigrant. While he, his wife and his firstborn child, Robert Jr., were out buying groceries a group of disgruntled workers burned down his house. That same day Beto, Elva and their son got into their 1949 Pontiac, left everything behind and drove to San Antonio where Elva's sister, Olivia Valdez, took them in.
Beto's most valuable asset, he would say, "is not how much money you have in the bank; but how well you raised your children." He and Vita had 2 daughters, Elizabeth and Oliva and 4 sons, Robert Jr, Ramiro, Hector and Otoñiel. All are successful and are passionately involved in community actions to improve population health and the socio-environment.
The two most important ethics Beto modeled for others were hard work and laughter. He labored all his life, from construction to janitor. Until Vita created a new business—buy used clothes and take it to Coahuila to re-sell. Before there was NAFTA, there was Beto and Vita Free Trade. Beto's attraction was el chiste, his humor. His model to others was, work hard but always find time for laughter.
