Roberto Vela Hinojosa


1931 - 2019
Roberto Vela Hinojosa Obituary
June 28, 1931 - September 20, 2019
Roberto Vela Hinojosa, age 88, passed away Friday September 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's disease.
Roberto was born in Weslaco, Texas on June 28, 1931 to Apolonio Cano Hinojosa and Alejandra Vela. In 1948, He enlisted in the Army at the age of 17. He was assigned to Fort Lewis Washington for the demands of basic training, testing, and preparation before shipping out for service in Korea.
In 1951, Roberto was among the units of American and French forces that fought Chinese forces in the Battle of Chip'yong-ni. In the same year, he was captured and contained in Camp 1 Ch'ang-Song as a prisoner of war. He was released in 1953 after the Korean Armistice Agreement.
Roberto was a veteran and P.O.W of the Korean War; he earned several medals including the Purple Heart. He served the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, and his country for 20 years with honor and distinction. He went on to have a lengthy career in the United States Postal Service until his retirement. He enjoyed family gatherings, VFW events, and POW reunions.
Mr. Hinojosa is survived by wife, Emma; four children: Robert, Orlando, Mark (Michelle), and Michael; four grandchildren: Melissa Corse (Greg), Marcel, Marcus, and Aaron, and two great grandchildren: Lillian and Robert.
Visitation will take place at Sunset Funeral Home (1701 Austin Hwy, 78218) on September 30, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be held on October 1, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home with interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019
