8/20/1975 - 3/23/2019
Robin M. Earhart, age 43, went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2019. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 20, 1975. She was a beloved wife, daughter, mother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed.
Robin was preceded in death by her father, Robert Earhart. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Arthur Cantu; her daughter, Gabriella Cantu; her mother, Sylvia Gordon; her sister, Darlene Stewart (Teddy); and numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26th from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 27th at 7:00 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The family would like to extend special thanks to the 5th floor Telemetry Staff at Baptist Medical Center.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 25, 2019