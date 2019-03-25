Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Earhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin M. Earhart


1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robin M. Earhart Obituary
8/20/1975 - 3/23/2019
Robin M. Earhart, age 43, went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2019. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 20, 1975. She was a beloved wife, daughter, mother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Robin was preceded in death by her father, Robert Earhart. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Arthur Cantu; her daughter, Gabriella Cantu; her mother, Sylvia Gordon; her sister, Darlene Stewart (Teddy); and numerous other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26th from 6-8 pm at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, March 27th at 7:00 pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The family would like to extend special thanks to the 5th floor Telemetry Staff at Baptist Medical Center.
Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now