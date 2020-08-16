Robinette Curry Hoover, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of August 5, 2020. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and teacher, and a true friend to those in the deaf and hard of hearing communities, whom she loved dearly. Robinette was a life-long believer that a person should get into mischief, frequently and without hesitation. Like Peter Pan, she never grew up, and she never grew old. She was always ready for fun, always willing to extend a helping hand, and always the life of the party!

Born Robinette Curry in San Angelo, Texas, on May 7, 1938, she moved with her family to Midland, Texas, in 1947. She graduated from Midland High School in 1956, where she was voted the "Most Popular Girl." Robinette attended the University of Texas at Austin from 1956-1958, where she joined the Delta Gamma sorority and was a member of the pride and spirit organization now known as the "Texas Spirits." In 1958, she married Robert "Bob" Hoover, and the couple worked together in Austin, first at the Secretary of State's Office, and then, in beginning in 1959, at the Texas School for the Deaf as house parents. In 1964, they moved to North Carolina, where they both became certified to teach deaf students. They taught at the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton, NC, and also taught in Wilson, NC, Columbia, MD, and Frederick, MD. Eventually, they found their way back to the Texas School for the Deaf in Austin, and Robinette returned to her studies at the University of Texas. In 1971, she graduated with a B.S. in Speech and Communication.

Of her many accomplishments as an educator, Robinette was most proud of the publication in 1972 of her article "Language for the Deaf According to Henry" in the American Annals of the Deaf. The article described her development and use of a method for teaching language skills to deaf and hard of hearing children using the antics of the lead character from the "Henry" comic strip. Throughout the 1970s, Robinette and Bob continued their teaching, first in Austin, and then in San Antonio. Although they divorced in 1977, she and Bob remained a presence in each other's lives.

Robinette then dedicated herself to a successful career teaching deaf and hard of hearing students for the San Antonio Independent School District. She taught at Neal and Pfeiffer Elementary Schools and Navarro and Tafolla Middle Schools. She was a force in the halls of Sam Houston High School for many years and routinely took her students to Washington, D.C., as part of the "Close Up" program. She made friends and touched the lives of countless students from all backgrounds with her dedication, wit, and legendary (and frequently irreverent!) sense of humor. Robinette believed completely in each student she taught, loved them unconditionally, showed them respect, and allowed them to be themselves. She felt that every child was a good person with unlimited possibility, and was deserving of love and kindness. In 1987, she was named "Teacher of the Year" by the Texas Association of the Deaf. In 2011, she retired from teaching with almost 50 years of experience, friendships, and good memories.

Robinette spent the last eight years in Austin, home of her beloved Texas Longhorns, where she was often in the company of her family and friends. Always the "favorite aunt," she lived up to that title again for a new generation of her family in Austin, who lovingly referred to her as "Tia Robin" and always wanted to visit her apartment. Robinette was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church and a proud Life Member of the University of Texas Exes. She remained independent and free-spirited until the end, and her love for life and truly selfless kindness will be missed by all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her parents, Keys Alexander Curry, Sr., and Gretna (Gilbert) Curry of Midland, her brother, Keys Alexander Curry, Jr., and his wife, Joan (FitzGerald) Curry, of Houston, her beloved nephew, John FitzGerald Curry, of Wichita Falls, her cousin Beverly Linton of San Angelo, several other loving family members, and her ex-husband, Robert Hoover.

Robinette is survived by her sister, Rosemary Clapham, and brother-in-law, Ken, of Austin, her nephews, Keys Alexander Curry III and his wife, Elizabeth, of Houston, Christopher Clapham and his wife, Jacqueline, of Austin, John Clapham and his wife, Valerie Little, of Minneapolis, MN, her niece, Margaret Curry Hamill and husband, Leo, of New York, and her much loved grand nieces and nephews, Alyssa and Alec Curry and Angelina and Oliver Clapham. She also treasured her cousins Coke Westbrook and wife, Carolyn, of Delaware, and Kathleen Lauten and husband, William, of Houston, and their loving families, and the Linton family in San Angelo.

She very much enjoyed the company of her brother-in-law's family, Tom Clapham and wife, Donna, of California, and Toni Sanders of San Antonio.

A memorial service to celebrate Robinette's life will be held in Austin, Texas, at a later date when it is safe to celebrate together. Her San Antonio friends who wish to be informed of the date of the celebration should contact Robinette's sister, Rosemary Clapham, or nephew, Christopher Clapham, both of Austin.