|
|
April 4, 1934 - August 21, 2019
Rocco DeFelice, 85, passed away on August 21, 2019 in his home in Schertz, Texas, from complications associated with Colon Cancer. He was born in Philadelphia, PA, on April 4, 1934, to Nicola and Mary DeFelice. Rocco was a Vietnam veteran and retired from the USAF after serving 28 years.
Rocco married Harriet on March 2, 1957; they have four sons, Rocco, Vincent (Nick), Steven and Dominic (Tony) and three daughters-in-law, Karen, Melinda and Maureen. There are nine grandchildren, Amanda, Rocco, Patrick, Nicco, Rocco, Steffanie (Andi), Kristin, Jessica and Christopher and one great grandchild, Cole. Rocco is preceded in passing by his parents; his sister, Laurajean; daughter-in-law, Karen, and grandson, Patrick.
Rocco will be missed by his family and the many friends he has made throughout his life.
A visitation will be held Sunday, September 08, 2019 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00PM in the Schertz Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be conducted Monday, September 09, 2019 at 11:30AM at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Schertz, Texas. Interment will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:15PM
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to in Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019