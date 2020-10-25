Rod was called home to the Kingdom of Heaven on October 17, 2020. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Rod was born July 10, 1936 in the Panama Canal Zone to Dr. Alexander and Blanche Haff. After numerous moves with his family they settled on Ouahu, HI, where he graduated with honors from Punahao High School in 1954. He then continued his education at Yale University for both undergraduate and post graduate studies. He graduated with honors from Yale Medical School in 1962, the same year that he married the love of his life, Vickey. From 1964-1977, Rod served in the Air Force, reaching the rank of Colonel. During his time in the Air Force, he ran a TAC hospital in Thailand during the Vietnam War and also served at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines. He retired from the Air Force in 1977 to enter into private practice as a General Surgeon in San Antonio, Texas. He closed his practice in 1999 but continued to assist in surgery well into the 2000's. Rod was an active member of the Fellowship of Surgeons and the Texas Surgical Society. He also served as Chief of Surgery for the Baptist Hospital System and Village Oaks Hospital.

One of Rod's great passions in life was teaching. He was an instructor of surgery at Washington University's School of Medicine, the Director of medical education at Clark Air Force Base, and he was a clinical assistant professor at the UT Health Science Center for over 20 years. He also took great pride in mentoring and teaching younger surgeons throughout his distinguished career.

Another passion of Rod's was his love of his kids and sports. He coached two championship teams at St. Thomas Episcopal Church and also assisted with the Jr. Youth Group program.

Of course this would not be complete without discussing Rod's love of music and singing. Rod sang with the San Antonio Choral Society for 35 years, sang with both the St. Thomas and St. Mark's choirs for over 30 years, starred in numerous Gilbert and Sullivan musical productions, and was honored to sing at numerous weddings and funerals for friends and family.

Rod had a wonderful sense of humor and loved spending time with friends and family telling jokes and singing limericks all night. Rod was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Alexander and Blanche Haff, his brother in law James Tateyama, and his son Christopher Haff. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Vickey Haff, sister Alexandra Tateyama, son Rory Haff, daughter in law Catherine Cocke, son Will Haff and his wife Jenni Haff. He is survived by 10 grandchildren: Thomas Cocke, Patton Cocke, Marshall Cocke, Chris Haff, Gabby Haff, Laney Cloud (Ty Cloud-husband), Tanner Schorp, Polly Haff, Sam Whitaker, and Pete Haff. He is also survived by his great Grandson Crew Cloud. Rod is also survived by numerous friends and relatives who he held dear to his heart. While we will all miss him dearly, all those who know Rod know that he is in the Kingdom of Heaven singing with the angels and watching over us. It was a life well lived Rod and all of your friends, co-workers, patients, and family were blessed to have known and learned from you. You made our lives and our world better by being in it.

