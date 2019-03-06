February 2, 1932 - March 1, 2019

Dr. Rodney Rhodes Zuercher passed away March 1, 2019 in Seguin, Texas. Dr. Zuercher was born in San Antonio, Texas on February 2, 1932 to Herman Martin Zuercher and Alva Maurer Zuercher. He had two brothers both of whom preceded him in death: Robert Maurer Zuercher and James Martin Zuercher.



Dr. Zuercher attended Central Catholic High School, St. Mary's University, and University of Texas School of Dentistry in Houston. On February 28, 1953 he met Barbara Ann Bowen on a blind date at Lake Breeze and they fell in love. They married on December 26, 1956 at St. Gerard's in San Antonio. The couple then moved to Houston so Dr. Zuercher could complete his dental studies.



After graduation Dr. and Mrs. Zuercher moved to Fort Sill, Oklahoma to fulfill military duties. While there they had their first two children: Rodney Rhodes Zuercher, Jr. (deceased 1980) and Kenneth Lee Zuercher.



In 1960 the couple returned to San Antonio and had their last three children: Karen Lynn Zuercher, Barry Martin Zuercher and Mark Bowen Zuercher.



Dr. Zuercher loved family gatherings so he could be with his wife, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved them all and was very proud of his family.

Dr. Zuercher is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Barbara Ann Bowen Zuercher. He also leaves daughter Karen and granddaughter Robin Jean Zuercher. He leaves his son Kenneth, partner Barbara Jo Busch and his grandson Kenneth Lee Zuercher, Jr, wife Cindy and great granddaughters Keira and Kelsey. He leaves his son Barry, wife Tracy and grandson Nicholas Martin Zuercher. He also leaves his son Mark Bowen Zuercher, wife Jo, grandson Daniel Kolaja, wife Ivana, and great granddaughter Noemy, along with his other grandson Andrew Kolaja and wife Jennifer. He enjoyed his bonus granddaughter Holly Bullard, niece of son Mark and his wife Jo.



