|
|
Rodney W. McClellan, age 72, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was born and raised in San Antonio, TX and a lifelong resident of the south east side of San Antonio and Bexar County. Rodney was a graduate of Highlands High School, class of 1964. A couple years later, he enlisted in the Air Force and after six years was honorably discharged with the rank of Master Sergeant. After his military service, he worked for the San Antonio Light newspaper for 27 years as a computer systems engineer. While working for the San Antonio Light, he would meet and later marry the love of his life and the mother of his children, Angelica McClellan. He attended the University of Texas San Antonio where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and later on the University of Incarnate Word where he earned his MBA. After the San Antonio Light newspaper closed down, he worked for several health insurance companies as their telecom engineer. There was nothing he couldn't fix or build. In his free time, he and his son raised registered Angus cows on his ranch in southeast Bexar County. Rodney loved his wife and kids very much, and was extremely fond of his two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh S. McClellan; mother, Laura L. McClellan; and brother, Gordon McClellan. Rodney is survived by his wife of 43 years, Angelica N. McClellan; daughter, Michele S. Salinas (Michael Salinas – husband); son, Rodney W. McClellan Jr.; grandchildren, Marissa Salinas and Michael Salinas, Jr.; brothers, Douglas McClellan and Hugh McClellan, Jr.; sister, Maxine Brinkoetter; and the extended Correa family. Family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary. ROSARYTHURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 20197:00 P.M.PORTER LORING CHAPEL MASSFRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 201910:00 A.M.ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH7955 REAL ROAD
Interment will follow in St. Jerome Cemetery. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Nov. 13, 2019