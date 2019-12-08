|
|
Rodolfo Cedillo Ramirez, 92, went to be with his Lord on December 2, 2019. Rodolfo was born in Monterrey N.L. Mexico on September 21, 1927 to Francisco and Juanita Ramirez.
A devoted father and grandfather, a hard working plumber by profession. He enjoyed traveling, gambling, watching soccer and family cookouts. He will be remembered for his teasing jokes, his entertaining and captivating family stories and his words of encouragement and most importantly his unfailing work ethics. His memory will be cherished by his devoted family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife Irla Dora Ramirez, parents Francisco and Juanita Ramirez, grandson's Andrew Alvarado and Alexander Alvarado and sister's Carmen Garcia and Josefina Ramirez.
He is survived by: his children Juan and Mary Ramirez, Carmen and Johnny Alvarado, Bertha and Joe Montoya, Esperanza and Willie Mendiola, Maricela and Rudy Cortez and Irla Dora and Hector Ramos along with 22 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren and 10 great- great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place at Roy Akers Funeral Home on Monday, December 9 from 5 PM to 9 PM with the Rosary to be recited at 7 PM. On Tuesday, December 10 the Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at 10 AM with Burial to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019