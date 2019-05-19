|
February 19 - May 14, 2019
Rudy Flores, was called home to be with the Lord on May 14, 2019. He was born February 19, in Laredo, TX, to Rodolfo and Amalia Flores. He is reunited in heaven with his parents. He was a long time parishioner of St.Vincent De Paul Catholic Church. Our dad will be greatly missed by his children, Claudia Flores-Rodriguez (Richard), Sergio Flores, Rudy (Rick Benavides) Flores; grandchildren, Jacob Rodriguez, Nathan Rodriguez, Ariana Flores, Anthony Rodriguez; siblings, Rosa Mundo, Andrea Flores; nieces, Kathy Banks (Mia, Ghavani), Perla Flores (Joslyn, Jacquelyn, Sophia, Sabrina), Angie Flores, Alicia Zacarias; cousins, Cindy Garcia, Michael Garcia, Gloria Goldman; aunts, Consuelo Palacios, Alicia Hernandez; as well as well as extended family members. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends. Now you can dance for eternity.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 1:00 - 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home at 10:15 AM on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, for an 11:00 AM Mass at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery at
Cordi-Marian.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019