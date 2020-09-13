1/
RODOLFO G. DE LEON
Rodolfo G. De Leon, 91, went to be with his Lord on September 8, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Antonio and Matilde De Leon on December 22, 1928.

Rodolfo is preceded in death by his parents; his son: Roland; siblings: Antonio and Bertha.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years: Olga; children: David and Debra and partner Ulyssica; grandchild: David II, great-grandchild: David III; step-grandchildren: Tabitha and Thomas; siblings: Consuelo, Alfonso (Margaret) and Isabel.

Visitation will be held at Roy Akers on September 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the rosary to be recited at 7:00. On September 16, 2020, the Procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at

Our Lady of Guadalupe, with interment to follow at San

Fernando II.



Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
2102267201
