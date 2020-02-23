Home

Puente & Sons Funeral Chapel
3520 S. Flores
San Antonio, TX 78204
(210) 533-5300
Rodolfo G. "Rudy" Rodriguez

Rodolfo G. "Rudy" Rodriguez Obituary

Rodolfo "Rudy" G. Rodriguez, born September 25, 1952 passed from this life on February 11, 2020 at the age of 68.

He is preceded in death by his parents David and Maria Beatriz Rodriguez. Rudy is survived by his son Rudy Rodriguez Jr.; daughter Anna Marie Rodriguez; brothers, Fr. David Rodriguez O.F.M., and Robert Rodriguez; sisters, Rosalinda Driskell, and Maria Luisa Aguilar; grandchildren Nevaeh Rodriguez, Rudy Rodriguez III, and Skylar Rodriguez; 2 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Rudy was a graduate of Harlandale High School Class of '71, and was very active at Our Lady of The Angels Catholic Church.

He was a professional carpenter who specialized in building homes. Rudy was a wonderful father, grandfather and an avid hunter.

He enjoyed spending time with family and BBQing for everyone.

The family would like to give thanks to Legend Oaks Rehab, Michelle Trevino, his hospice nurse, and the other caregivers with Alamo Hospice.

He will be greatly missed.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020
