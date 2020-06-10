Rodolfo Gonzalez Valadez, born May 24, 1944 passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the age of 76 years.

Mr. Valadez is survived by his former wife, Juanita Balderas; son and daughter in law, Moises and Sharon Valadez; brothers, Roberto, Ramiro, and Hipolito Valadez; sisters, Maria del Refujo Valadez del Sanchez, and Carmela Valadez del Rodriguez; grandchildren, Moises Jr., Robert, Michael, and Brandon Valadez; also numerous relatives and friends. Mr. Valadez was a hard worker throughout his life. He enjoyed playing baseball as a youth in Mexico and loved watching baseball on TV. You could often find Mr. Valadez sitting outside enjoying the day. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, June 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Camero Funeral Home.

A Rosary Service will be held on Wednesday Evening at 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at First Memorial Park Cemetery. Care has been entrusted to Camero Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.camerofuneralhome.com