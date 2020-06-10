RODOLFO GONZALEZ VALADEZ
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RODOLFO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rodolfo Gonzalez Valadez, born May 24, 1944 passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the age of 76 years.

Mr. Valadez is survived by his former wife, Juanita Balderas; son and daughter in law, Moises and Sharon Valadez; brothers, Roberto, Ramiro, and Hipolito Valadez; sisters, Maria del Refujo Valadez del Sanchez, and Carmela Valadez del Rodriguez; grandchildren, Moises Jr., Robert, Michael, and Brandon Valadez; also numerous relatives and friends. Mr. Valadez was a hard worker throughout his life. He enjoyed playing baseball as a youth in Mexico and loved watching baseball on TV. You could often find Mr. Valadez sitting outside enjoying the day. He will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.

Visitation will begin on Wednesday, June 11, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Camero Funeral Home.

A Rosary Service will be held on Wednesday Evening at 7:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at First Memorial Park Cemetery. Care has been entrusted to Camero Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.camerofuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
04:00 PM
Camero Funeral Home - Von Ormy
Send Flowers
JUN
10
Rosary
07:00 PM
Camero Funeral Home - Von Ormy
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Camero Funeral Home - Von Ormy
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Camero Funeral Home - Von Ormy
20567 State Highway 16 South
Von Ormy, TX 78073
(210) 624-2428
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved