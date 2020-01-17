|
|
Rodolfo Landez went to be with the Lord December 31, 2019.
He was born in Crystal City, TX on April 2, 1931. He grew up in San Antonio, joined the Air Force in 1951, and earned a Bronze star for his service in Vietnam. After 20 years of service to the Air Force, he retired and worked in civil service at Lackland AFB until his retirement in 1999.
He married Joyce Hudson in 1957 and together they had four children.
He is preceded in death by parents Quirina and Julio Landez, and siblings John Landez, Jules Landez, Mary Gil, Gene Landez, and Dolores Garcia.
He is survived by siblings Oscar Landez and Virginia Salas, and his children, Michael Landez, David Landez, Barbara Landez, and Teresa Molleda. He had six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He loved gardening, dancing, music, and spending time with his family.
His love will remain in our hearts for all of eternity.
On January 15, 2020, a mass was held in his honor at St James Catholic Church; he was laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 17, 2020