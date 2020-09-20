1/1
Rodolfo Noe Casso Jr.
1948 - 2020
Rodolfo Noe Casso, Jr., born on November 24, 1948 in Laredo, Texas went to be with the Lord on September 7, 2020 at the age of 71.

He was a Burbank High School graduate class of 1968 and he was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Rodolfo Noe Sr., and Blanca Cano Casso.

He is survived by his son Rodolfo Noe Casso, III., sisters: Aracelli Casso, Alma C. Mireles (Roberto), Sandra C. Alcala (Ernest), Selma Casso, Cynthia Casso, brothers: Eliuhd "Eli" Casso, Rene F. Casso, 2 aunts Lydia Cano and Dolores Cano, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Brookehill Funeral Home from 5pm to 9pm and the prayer service to begin at 7pm. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Brookehill Funeral Home at 11:30am followed by interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
SEP
22
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
SEP
23
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Brookehill Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
