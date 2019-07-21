November 9, 1957 - July 17, 2019

Rodolfo O. Orta, Jr., age 61, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in San Antonio. Professionally Rudy served the public as an Attorney for over 37 years. He was a proud graduate of Wheatley High School, St. Mary's University and The University of Texas' School of Law. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, survivalist, and all-around outdoors man. While he held all these things close to his heart his greatest joy was spending time with his wife and daughter. Whether driving to the Texas coast, flying to Las Vegas or cooking BBQ he loved spending time together as a family. He was preceded in death by his father, Rodolfo Orta Sr. Rudy is survived by his wife of 27 years, Crystal Cortes Orta; daughter, Alyssa Kennedy (Edward); mother, Margarita Orta, 12 brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.



FUNERAL SERVICE

TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2019

3:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING CHAPEL



obitA Celebration of Life Reception will follow the services and information will be provided at the service.





