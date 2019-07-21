San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rodolfo O. Orta


1957 - 2019
Rodolfo O. Orta Obituary
November 9, 1957 - July 17, 2019
Rodolfo O. Orta, Jr., age 61, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in San Antonio. Professionally Rudy served the public as an Attorney for over 37 years. He was a proud graduate of Wheatley High School, St. Mary's University and The University of Texas' School of Law. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, survivalist, and all-around outdoors man. While he held all these things close to his heart his greatest joy was spending time with his wife and daughter. Whether driving to the Texas coast, flying to Las Vegas or cooking BBQ he loved spending time together as a family. He was preceded in death by his father, Rodolfo Orta Sr. Rudy is survived by his wife of 27 years, Crystal Cortes Orta; daughter, Alyssa Kennedy (Edward); mother, Margarita Orta, 12 brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE
TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2019
3:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING CHAPEL

obitA Celebration of Life Reception will follow the services and information will be provided at the service.


Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019
