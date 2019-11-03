|
Rodolfo Patlan was born on September 27, 1936 and went to be with the Lord on October 30, 2019 at the age of 83. He was a Master Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy and was a proud career veteran who loved his family and served his country for a lifetime. He served his nation with honor all over the world and always gave his best in all of his duties. It was a rewarding career and it brought him a great deal of satisfaction and pride.
He was devoted to his wife and his family and always was attentive to their needs and the great love that they shared. We will miss him but we will always remember him in the stars at night, in the gentle autumn rain and in the dew dropped roses of the early morn.
He is preceded in death by his parents Vicente and Amada Patlan and his brothers: Julio Patlan, Vicente Patlan Jr., Servando Patlan; sisters Petra Padilla, Sara Zavala, Fidelia Sanchez, Julia Zavala and brothers in law: Faustino Zavala, Trine Padilla, Pete Zavala, Dan Sanchez, Willie Montoya, and sister in law: Bertha Montoya Patlan. He is survived by his wife Argenida Patlan, son Rudy Patlan Jr., sister Natalia "Chica" Montoya and sister in-law, Frances Flores Patlan, grandchildren, Alexa and Amanda Patlan and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Home from 5pm to 9pm with the holy rosary to be recited at 7pm. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Home at 12:15pm, followed by interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019