Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
For more information about
Rodolfo Salas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodolfo Salas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodolfo Salas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rodolfo Salas Obituary
07/01/1935 - 02/22/2019
Rodolfo Salas, beloved husband, entered eternal rest on February 22, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 1, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesús and Petra Salas, and his brother, Richard Salas
Rodolfo is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ignacia S. Salas; his brother, Raul Salas (Gloria); his sister, Henrietta Ramos (Victor); and his sister, Evangeline De Rudder (Roland - Deceased); and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Rodolfo served honorably for 8 years in the United States Marine Corp with tours in Korea and Japan, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He went on to work as an Electronic Technician in the Civil Service at Kelly Air Force Base, retiring after 35 years of service.
The family will receive friends at Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers, 515 N. Main Ave. 78205, on Thursday, February 28 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A procession will depart the funeral home on Friday, March 1 at 9:00 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church, 152 Florencia Ave. 78228. A Committal Service will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
Download Now