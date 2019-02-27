|
|
07/01/1935 - 02/22/2019
Rodolfo Salas, beloved husband, entered eternal rest on February 22, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 1, 1935. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesús and Petra Salas, and his brother, Richard Salas
Rodolfo is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ignacia S. Salas; his brother, Raul Salas (Gloria); his sister, Henrietta Ramos (Victor); and his sister, Evangeline De Rudder (Roland - Deceased); and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Rodolfo served honorably for 8 years in the United States Marine Corp with tours in Korea and Japan, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He went on to work as an Electronic Technician in the Civil Service at Kelly Air Force Base, retiring after 35 years of service.
The family will receive friends at Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers, 515 N. Main Ave. 78205, on Thursday, February 28 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. A procession will depart the funeral home on Friday, March 1 at 9:00 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church, 152 Florencia Ave. 78228. A Committal Service will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 27, 2019