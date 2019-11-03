Home

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Rogelio M. De La Rosa


1946 - 2019
Rogelio M. De La Rosa Obituary

Rogelio De La Rosa was called home by the Lord on October 24, 2019, at the age of 73. He was born in San Antonio, TX, on August 8, 1946, to the late Felipe Sr. & Dolores De La Rosa, and is preceded in death by his brothers, Felipe Jr. & Rodolfo. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a certified auto painter, a trade he learned from his father. He kept a beautiful garden and enjoyed BBQing for his family. Las Vegas, scratch-offs and watching college football & softball were among his interests. Rogelio is loved and is being greatly missed by his wife of 48 years, Olga S. De La Rosa; children, Maricela Morales (Vincent), Rogelio Jr. (Denise) & Rebecca De La Rosa; grandchildren, Gabe & Audrey; siblings, Raul (Alice), Juanita Aguilar, Olga Luna, Alicia Ybarra (Enemencio), Ofelia Salazar (Elias) & Raquel; and numerous nieces, nephews & friends.

Visitation will be at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4-9 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Procession departs at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, for a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church. Interment follows at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
