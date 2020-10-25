On October 12, 2020, Roger Alan Picciolo passed away at the age of 56. Roger was born July 12, 1964 in Gulfport, MS to Gayle Rowlett Robertson and Matthew William Picciolo. He graduated from Samuel Clemens High School in Schertz, TX. He had two sons, Eric Wayne Piccolo and Tony Alan Pennycuff Piccolo.

Roger had a passion for fishing and the outdoors. He gave of himself through his charities, Santa's Rolling Reindeer. Roger gave the gift of laughter, love, and hugs to all who came in contact with him. Never was there a more sensitive man with a bigger heart. He always had a bouquet of flowers for his beloved mother. His strong front was just that, a front. Under it was a man who would give you the shirt off his back with selflessness. Wednesday night pool was his cherished pastime, with friends he thought of as "family".

Roger was preceded in death by his mother, Gayle, and his brothers, Matt and Joe. He is survived by his father, Matt, sons Eric (Halsi) and Tony, and his pride and joys, whom he adored, his grandchildren Heidi and Hayden.

Service information will be available at a later date.