1/1
ROGER ALAN PICCIOLO
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROGER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

On October 12, 2020, Roger Alan Picciolo passed away at the age of 56. Roger was born July 12, 1964 in Gulfport, MS to Gayle Rowlett Robertson and Matthew William Picciolo. He graduated from Samuel Clemens High School in Schertz, TX. He had two sons, Eric Wayne Piccolo and Tony Alan Pennycuff Piccolo.

Roger had a passion for fishing and the outdoors. He gave of himself through his charities, Santa's Rolling Reindeer. Roger gave the gift of laughter, love, and hugs to all who came in contact with him. Never was there a more sensitive man with a bigger heart. He always had a bouquet of flowers for his beloved mother. His strong front was just that, a front. Under it was a man who would give you the shirt off his back with selflessness. Wednesday night pool was his cherished pastime, with friends he thought of as "family".

Roger was preceded in death by his mother, Gayle, and his brothers, Matt and Joe. He is survived by his father, Matt, sons Eric (Halsi) and Tony, and his pride and joys, whom he adored, his grandchildren Heidi and Hayden.

Service information will be available at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved