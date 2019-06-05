|
|
July 30, 1939 - May 31, 2019
Roger Edge was born to Wilson Carlie & Edna Mae (Looper) Edge on July 30, 1939 in Clarendon, NC. He passed from this life on May 31, 2019 in San Antonio, TX at the age 79. Roger will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Kenny Edge.
Roger is survived by his children: Frank Edge, Sam Edge, Denise McCuttcheon, Rick Edge, Lynda Kosub (Stuart) and Lyndsey Tarvin (Andrew); one sister, Elizabeth Higson (Jack); six grand children and twelve great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 also at Doeppen- schmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX.
A Procession will depart following the Funeral Service to Hill Country Memorial Gardens, 11700 TX-46, New Braunfels, TX 78132.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:


Published in Express-News on June 5, 2019