Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
189 N Seguin Avenue
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 625-3434
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Edge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Edge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roger Edge Obituary
July 30, 1939 - May 31, 2019

Roger Edge was born to Wilson Carlie & Edna Mae (Looper) Edge on July 30, 1939 in Clarendon, NC. He passed from this life on May 31, 2019 in San Antonio, TX at the age 79. Roger will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Kenny Edge.

Roger is survived by his children: Frank Edge, Sam Edge, Denise McCuttcheon, Rick Edge, Lynda Kosub (Stuart) and Lyndsey Tarvin (Andrew); one sister, Elizabeth Higson (Jack); six grand children and twelve great-grandchildren.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 also at Doeppen- schmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, TX.

A Procession will depart following the Funeral Service to Hill Country Memorial Gardens, 11700 TX-46, New Braunfels, TX 78132.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The

Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneral
home.com.

Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home Logo Please - New Braunfels, Texas
Published in Express-News on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
Download Now