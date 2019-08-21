Home

Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
1016 Lorenzo Street 502 Lafayette {mail drop}
Castroville, TX 78009
(830) 931-2221
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
La Coste, TX
August 26, 1936 - August 20, 2019
Roger Gus Verstuyft, age 82 of San Antonio, passed away on Aug. 20, 2019. He was born Aug. 26, 1936 in San Antonio, TX to George G. Verstuyft and Irma Clara Van Overdenborger Verstuyft. Roger graduated from South San High School in 1955. He was a life-long family farmer in South Texas. On June 20, 1959, Roger married Patricia Frances Jungman at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in La Coste. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Verstuyft; daughter, Debbie (Jeff) Cole; sons, Wayne (Rita) Verstuyft and Douglas (Amanda) Verstuyft; grandchildren, Troy and Lauren Cole, Nathan (Mary), Aaron (Meagan), Zachary and Cyndal Verstuyft; great-grandchildren, Claire, Kinlei and Kayden Verstuyft; sister, Sharon (Kenneth) Eisenhauer; sister-in-law, Merlynn Verstuyft as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Sean Verstuyft; brother, Marvin Verstuyft; in-laws, Margaret (Bernard) Echtle and Marion (Betty) Jungman. Visitation: Aug. 22nd starting at 6 pm at St. Louis Catholic Church, with the Holy Rosary recited at 7 pm. Mass of the Resurrection: Aug. 23rd at 10 am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in La Coste. Interment will follow at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Castroville. Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Express-News on Aug. 21, 2019
