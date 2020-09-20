1/1
Roger Hendricks Morris Jr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Roger Hendricks Morris Jr was born in San Antonio January 20 1942 and went to be with His Lord on September 5, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents Roger and Betty Morris. He is survived by his wife Lupita O. Morris; his three sons: Brett Morris and wife Holly, Jason Morris and Gregory Morris; his siblings: JoAnn Porter,

Jim Morris and his wife Wanda, and BJ Grant and husband Richard; 5 grand and 8 great-grandchildren; and several nephews and niece.

He graduated from Robert E Lee HS -class of '59. He worked as a salesman for several companies before establishing Morris Machine and Tool Company .

Roger loved to fish, hunt, play poker and was an avid golfer. He was a member of Sonterra Country Club and Ducks Unlimited. He and Lupita attended Community Bible Church and both loved to travel.

He was a fun-loving and caring person who sometimes portrayed a "tough guy" but had a heart of pure gold—always willing to help others and always ready to party!

We all will miss him but will cherish his memory forever.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved