Roger Hendricks Morris Jr was born in San Antonio January 20 1942 and went to be with His Lord on September 5, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents Roger and Betty Morris. He is survived by his wife Lupita O. Morris; his three sons: Brett Morris and wife Holly, Jason Morris and Gregory Morris; his siblings: JoAnn Porter,

Jim Morris and his wife Wanda, and BJ Grant and husband Richard; 5 grand and 8 great-grandchildren; and several nephews and niece.

He graduated from Robert E Lee HS -class of '59. He worked as a salesman for several companies before establishing Morris Machine and Tool Company .

Roger loved to fish, hunt, play poker and was an avid golfer. He was a member of Sonterra Country Club and Ducks Unlimited. He and Lupita attended Community Bible Church and both loved to travel.

He was a fun-loving and caring person who sometimes portrayed a "tough guy" but had a heart of pure gold—always willing to help others and always ready to party!

We all will miss him but will cherish his memory forever.