March 13, 1941 - August 26, 2019
Roger R. Jimenez born on March 13, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas, went to be with the Lord on August 26, 2019 at the age of 78. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward T. Jimenez and Emma Gonzales, brother Arthur Jimenez and step-grandson, Calvin Maupin-Rickman. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Estela Lares Jimenez; daughters, Barbara Jimenez Maupin, and Jessica Jimenez Muñoz and husband Robert; son, Michael R. Jimenez; brothers, Edward G. Jimenez and wife Anita, and Dr. Richard G. Jimenez and wife Karen; sisters, Mary Jimenez Carreon and husband Alfred, Gloria Jimenez Caldbeck and husband Richard, Linda Jimenez Ramires and husband Andres, and Yolanda Jimenez Kovac and husband Dave; grandchildren, Natalie and Abigail Muñoz and many friends. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. Music and a slide show at 6pm, the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the Hillcrest Chapel. Procession will depart Hillcrest on Wednesday, September 4, ,2019 at 10:00 A.M. for interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery (Shelter #5). Arrival 10:45 A.M. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Aug. 29, 2019