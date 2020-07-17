Roger Warren Rodarte went to be with the Blessed Father on July 12, 2020.

He was born on September 25, 1950 to Al and Barbra Rodarte in Bakersfield, Ca. He was the middle child to his three siblings Neil (Teresa) Rodart and Judith (Victor) Costerisan. Growing up Roger was involved in baseball. He pitched in the all-star game and was a switch hitter for the league. Roger's love of cattle started when he was a young boy. He won many awards showing steers and even won Grand Champion Market Steer at the Kern Co. Fair in 1966. Roger also was County Wide Project competition winner in 1968. He even started his own Registered Angus Herd while in High School. He graduated from South High School in Bakersfield, Ca. in 1968 then attended Cal Poly University in San Luis Obispo, Ca. While in College is where he saw a beautiful girl that caught his eye. He told his friends I am going to marry that girl someday and did. Roger and Christine married on August 19, 1972. They had four children, Amy (Charles) Neely, Shelby Rodarte, Brianne (Robert) Blankenbeker, and Colby (Genevieve) Rodarte. Roger and Christy moved to Eagle Pass, Texas so he could manage a large feedlot. In 1982 the family moved to San Antonio, TX where he was part owner and operator of Luckey Custom Feedlot and Truck Company. For 38 years Roger put his blood, sweat, and love for cattle into the feedlot. He loved and cared for all his employees and appreciated all their hard work that they put in every day. He enjoyed watching baseball, rodeos and having his family around him.

His faith and love for the Lord resonated thru his actions. Roger had a big giving heart, anything anyone needed he gave.

He is survived by his loving wife, 4 children and 10 grandsons Tanner Charles Jr., Warren, Brandon, Aiden Neely, Brody, Jaxon Blankenbeker, Carter, Bryson, Hudson Rodarte, one great granddaughter and his brother and sister. Visitation will be Sunday, July 19, 2020, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North followed by a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m., Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church.

Interment to follow in Mission Burial Park North.