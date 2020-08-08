Roger Wayne Harris, 82 of Austin passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020 .

Roger was born October 4, 1937 in San Antonio, TX to the late Wilma Rita McCrory Harris and Roy Harris. Roger graduated from Edison High School, Texas Lutheran University and Our Lady of The Lake University. He was a successful basketball coach at Brackenridge High in San Antonio in the 1960's and later was a dedicated principal at John Jay and Taft High Schools in San Antonio. A native of San Antonio, Roger and his wife eventually moved to Austin to be closer to family.

Roger is survived by his wife Sandra (Bitsy) Harris, his sons Russ Harris, Jeff Harris and Trey Harris of Austin; grandchildren Lindsey Harris, Lauren Harris, Wade Harris, Sandi Harris, Emili Harris, Graci Harris and Hank Harris.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Texas Lutheran University or to the organization or charity of one's choice.

Memorial service to be scheduled at a later time.