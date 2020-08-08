1/1
ROGER WAYNE HARRIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROGER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Roger Wayne Harris, 82 of Austin passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020 .

Roger was born October 4, 1937 in San Antonio, TX to the late Wilma Rita McCrory Harris and Roy Harris. Roger graduated from Edison High School, Texas Lutheran University and Our Lady of The Lake University. He was a successful basketball coach at Brackenridge High in San Antonio in the 1960's and later was a dedicated principal at John Jay and Taft High Schools in San Antonio. A native of San Antonio, Roger and his wife eventually moved to Austin to be closer to family.

Roger is survived by his wife Sandra (Bitsy) Harris, his sons Russ Harris, Jeff Harris and Trey Harris of Austin; grandchildren Lindsey Harris, Lauren Harris, Wade Harris, Sandi Harris, Emili Harris, Graci Harris and Hank Harris.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Texas Lutheran University or to the organization or charity of one's choice.

Memorial service to be scheduled at a later time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved